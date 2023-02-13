Royal Challengers Bangalore have made a great start to the Women's Premier League 2023 auction. RCB bought Indian batter Smriti Mandhana for a price of INR 3.4 Crore. Smriti, who is known as one of the best players in world cricket, will be a great addition to the RCB squad.

Smriti Mandhana Sold to RCB For INR 3.4 Crore

Smriti Mandhana is SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore at INR 3.4 Crore 👏👏👏#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

