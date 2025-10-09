Star India national cricket team batter Smriti Mandhana has broken a 28-year-old record in women's ODIs. During the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match, Smriti Mandhana scored 23 runs off 32 balls. During this knock, she crossed the 970 runs mark and became the player with the most runs in a calendar year in WODI history. Australian former cricketer Belinda Clark held this record in the past, scoring 970 runs in ODIs in 1997. Now, Smriti Mandhana has a total of 982 runs, and still has more matches to play. She has achieved the feat in 17 innings, while scoring four hundreds and three fifties. Pitch Report by AI! Google Gemini Reports How Wicket Will Behave For India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana Breaks 28-Year-Old Record

