A snake was spotted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 on Wednesday, July 2. The reptile was caught on camera when it was on the field in the third over of the run-chase, bowled by Asitha Fernando when Bangladesh National Cricket Team openers had struck 17 runs in 2.4 overs. It wasn't something new, though, with snakes making appearances in Sri Lanka in the past as well, memorably during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in the year 2023. Bangladesh National Cricket Team was tasked with chasing 245 by the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team. Charith Asalanka Smashes His Fifth ODI Century During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025, Sri Lanka Captain Joins Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli In Special List.

Snake Spotted During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 in Colombo

If a snake has to appear in a cricket match, it's poetic that it was in a Sri Lanka-Bangladesh game #NaaginDerby pic.twitter.com/5j1gq2x48a — Abhimanyu Bose (@bose_abhimanyu) July 2, 2025

