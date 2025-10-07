Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone became the third-highest wicket-taker for the England women's national cricket team in WODIs. The 26-year-old accomplished the milestone during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 7. During the match, Ecclestone took a three-wicket haul (3/24) in her spell. She removed Sharmin Akhter (30), Fahima Khatun (7), and Nahida Akter (1). Ecclestone made her WODI debut against the West Indies women's national cricket team in October 2016. ENG-W vs BAN-W Live Score Updates, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Get England Women vs Bangladesh Women Full Scorecard Online.

Sophie Ecclestone Climbs to Third!

Most ODI wickets for ENG-W 170 - Katherine Sciver-Brunt 136 - Jenny Gunn 130 - Sophie Ecclestone 129 - Laura Marsh 106 - Anya Shrubsole — ankit (@ankit5y5) October 7, 2025

