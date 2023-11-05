Sourav Ganguly was spotted in attendance at the Eden Gardens as he watched the India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 5. The former BCCI president, also referred to by many as the 'Prince of Kolkata', was seen seated in the stands alongside BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Sanjeev Goenka, who owns the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giant. A capacity crowd has turned up at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to watch this mouth-watering clash between the two in-form sides. Shubman Gill Reacts After Marco Jansen Stares at Him Following His Massive Six in IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Viral.

Sourav Ganguly Attends IND vs SA CWC 2023 Match

Sourav Ganguly and Sanjeev Goenka with Jay Shah. pic.twitter.com/kcizJy9sV7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 5, 2023

