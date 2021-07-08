Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 49th birthday on Thursday (July 08, 2021) and many of his former colleagues extended greetings.

Virender Sehwag

Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada . May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/6Ogg6LLN5z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad

Many many happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 .Your contribution to Indian cricket at critical times as captain and as administrator has been brilliant and wish you a very fruitful year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/JHSocFktoL — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 8, 2021

VVS Laxman

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/O2SXZjHaMp — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2021

Suresh Raina

My best wishes to you dada @SGanguly99 The Indian cricket will forever be grateful to you, thank you for bringing out the best in everything! Your passion towards cricket will always be an inspiration for generations to come! #HappyBirthdayDada — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 8, 2021

Harbhajan Singh

Wasim Jaffer

He took charge of Indian cricket in its darkest hour and led Indian cricket to a new dawn. Happy Birthday to the ultimate leader of men @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EUo6FjylQv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 8, 2021

