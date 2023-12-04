South Africa have announced their much-awaited squads of the all-format series against India, on December 4. Aiden Markram has been picked to lead South Africa in the ODIs and T20Is while Temba Bavuma will captain the side in the Test series. The South Africa Cricket Board announced that both Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada will miss the white-ball leg of the series and will make a return for the Tests. India's tour of South Africa gets underway with the T20I series from December 10. India Squads for South Africa Tour Announced: Rohit Sharma to Lead in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and KL Rahul in ODIs.

South Africa Squads vs India Announced:

🟢 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🟡 CSA has today named the Proteas squads for the all-format inbound tour against India from 10 Dec – 7 Jan 🇿🇦🇮🇳 Captain Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are amongst a group of players that have been omitted for the white-ball leg of the tour in order to… pic.twitter.com/myFE24QZaz — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 4, 2023

