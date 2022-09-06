Rassie van der Dussen misses out with an injury while young Tristan Stubbs was included as South Africa named their squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, on Tuesday, September 6. Temba Bavuma will continue to lead the squad while the likes of David Miller, Rilee Rossouw and Heinrich Klaasen were all included.

See South Africa's Squad for T20 World Cup:

PROTEAS WORLD CUP SQUAD 🇿🇦 1⃣5⃣ players 🧢 World Cup debut for Tristan Stubbs 🤕 Rassie van der Dussen misses out due to injury#BePartOfIt #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0Pzxm4uDQJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 6, 2022

