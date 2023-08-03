South Zone have won the Deodhar Trophy 2023 title with a 45-run victory over East Zone in the final. Batting first, Rohan Kunnummal scored a magnificent 107 off only 75 balls and South Zone scored a mammoth 328/8 with fifties from skipper Mayank Agarwal and Narayan Jagadeesan. In response, East Zone fought hard after an early collapse. Riyan Parag smashed 95 runs off only 65 balls and Kumar Kushagra also scored a half-century but that was not enough as the side fell short in the end. Vidwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Vasuki Koushik took two wickets apiece while Washington Sundar was the best bowler, finishing with figures of 3/60. Ishan Kishan’s Co-Incidental Response to Aakash Chopra’s ‘You’re Not Dhoni’ Comment During IND vs WI ODI Series 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

South Zone Win Deodhar Trophy 2023

𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗛 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘 are WINNERS of the #DeodharTrophy 2023-24! 🙌 Congratulations to the @mayankcricket-led unit 👏👏 East Zone fought hard in a high-scoring battle here in Puducherry 👌👌 Scorecard - https://t.co/afLGJxp77b#Final | #SZvEZ pic.twitter.com/x6PEjFp5Pr — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 3, 2023

