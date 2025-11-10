One of India's most promising all-rounders, Riyan Parag, celebrates his birthday on November 10. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended its warm wishes to the Team India all-rounder on social media on the occasion of the Rajasthan Royals player's happy birthday. In his short international career, Parag has played one ODI and nine T20Is, amassing 111 runs and picking seven wickets across both formats. Parag has been the backbone for RR in IPL, featuring in 84 matches since 2019, scoring 1566 runs and picking seven wickets. Fans can check out BCCI's wish for Parag below. Suresh Raina Stresses Ravindra Jadeja Should Be Retained by Five-Time Champions Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini-Auction.

BCCI Wishes Riyan Parag Happy Birthday

