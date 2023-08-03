Ishan Kishan's co-incidental response to Aakash Chopra has gone viral after the former cricketer-turned-commentator said that the youngster was not Dhoni. This happened during the recently concluded ODI series between India and West Indies during which Kishan, keeping wickets, had appealed for a stumping. The batter's feet was firmly grounded and Chopra on air, said, "It's very rare that you review the stumping and run out dismissal. So far, I am seeing the feet on the ground. You can come from Ranchi, but your name is not MS Dhoni." Co-incidentally, Kishan was heard saying, 'Ha, fir thik hai," on the stump mic. Chopra who later shared the video, then went on to say, "We love you Ishan." Ravichandran Ashwin Defends Team Management's Decision to Rest Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma During India vs West Indies ODI Series 2023.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)