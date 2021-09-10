Spain would host Germany for a three-match T20I series, the first of which would be played at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria. The game has a scheduled start time of 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This match would not telecasted live and live streaming details also aren't available.

Spanish squad selected for the three match series v Germany at Desert Springs on Sept 10th and 11th. Match 1 Friday 10th Sept at 11am Match 2 Saturday 11th Sept at 10 am Match 3 Saturday 11th Sept at 2pm pic.twitter.com/plixpR4Od6 — Cricket_Espana (@Cricket_Espana) September 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)