After Virat Kohli got to roll his arms over, fans rooted for Rohit Sharma to come on to bowl as well! The Indian captain generally bowls off-spin and fans egged him on to come on to bowl in the India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. For the record, it has been a night when Rohit used some part-time bowling options with Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill. Out of these three bowlers, Kohli took a wicket and that too of the Netherlands captain Scott Edwards. The video of fans calling for Rohit to bowl has gone viral. Virat Kohli Takes a Wicket in ODIs After Nine Years! Star Cricketer Dismisses Scott Edwards During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

