Spencer Johnson showed why he was reckoned as one of the rising pace sensations with a scintillating debut in The Men's Hundred where he ended up taking three wickets and conceding just one run! The left-arm fast bowler, playing for the Oval Invincibles, was too hot to handle for the Manchester Originals. He first dismissed Usama Mir with a short ball with the latter only being able to miscue it for Will Jacks to take a simple catch. Next up, he came up with fiery deliveries to get through the defenses of Tom Hartley and Josh Little, finishing with figures of 3/1 off 20 balls. Matthew Wade Produces Stunning Fielding Effort To Prevent a Six During London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles The Men's Hundred 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch His Three Wickets Here

