A total of 16 wickets fell on day one of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka. At stumps, Sri Lanka were 86/6 in response to India's 252. While Shreyas Iyer was top-scorer for India with 92, Angelo Mathews was main contributor for the visitors.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)