Sri Lanka, after being suspended by the ICC, now suffer another blow as they are now out of contention from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 qualification. Top seven ranked teams of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and hosts Pakistan were set to qualify for the event and Sri Lanka, due to some big losses conceded in the CWC 2023 linger at the bottom of the points table at the end of their campaign. A poor net run rate means they are now officially out of the qualification race. Pakistan Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Race; India to Face New Zealand at Mumbai.

Sri Lanka Fail To Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

SRI LANKA IS OUT OF THE CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025. pic.twitter.com/8XkDmDhsAV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 11, 2023

