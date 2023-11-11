England won the toss at Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Pakistan and have opted to bat first. With it Pakistan's hopes of qualification in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 comes to an end. They had only a very outside chance if they batted first in the game. The chasing scenario is very much unrealistic. With it the semifinalists are now confirmed. India to face New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Australia and South Africa to clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Babar Azam Responds to Criticism From Ex-Cricketers, Says ‘Captaincy Didn’t Affect Batting’ Amid Pakistan’s Dismal ICC CWC 2023 Performance.

Pakistan Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Race

ENGLAND BATTING FIRST....!!!! - Pakistan is practically out of the World Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/hSHgudR9QO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 11, 2023

Pakistan's Qualification Scenario While Chasing

Pakistan scenario now: If England score 50, chase in 2 overs. If England score 100, chase in 2.5 overs. If England score 200, chase in 4.3 overs. If England score 300, chase in 6.1 overs. pic.twitter.com/Fhue0EZJC9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 11, 2023

