Kusal Perera will captain the 18-man Sri Lanka squad in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka announce 18-man squad for 3-match ODI series vs Bangladesh. Kusal Perera as Captain Kusal Mendis as Vice Captain READ: https://t.co/Ucn0OTn4dX #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/A7aivoNJUC — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 12, 2021

