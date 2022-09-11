Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win the Asia Cup 2022 title in an exciting final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 11. Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a quality 71*-run knock to help Sri Lanka get to 170/6 after a poor start. Pakistan, chasing 171 to win, crumbled under pressure as Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushanka and the fielders starred to help the Lankan Lions win their sixth Asia Cup title.

Sri Lanka Win Asia Cup 2022 Title:

