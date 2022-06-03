Steve Smith has put up his designer Vaucluse house for sale. According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian cricket star and his partner Dani Willis had bought the house for a sum of $6.6 million and then had it made into a more luxurious residence by McKim Design.

Read Report Here:

Steve Smith puts designer Vaucluse pad up for grabs https://t.co/UPLV8BZuRt — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)