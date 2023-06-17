In a complete contrast to Day 1 of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Edgbaston, Australia has a very cautious start in the first session of Day 2. Stuart Broad's dual strike early with some overcast conditions around didn't help their cause either. Amidst this, English skipper Ben Stokes makes their job harder by picking up Steve Smith's wicket. Smith end's up playing wrong line and gets caught in-front. ‘Long Live Test Cricket’ Spectators View of Stuart Broad Dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for a Golden Duck Gives Goosebumps, Fans React to Viral Video.

Steve Smith Wicket Video

Back bowling for England. Back taking a MASSIVE wicket. The captain strikes! 🔥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Lk22fWp6bM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2023

