Pakistan is all set to play a Women's T20 league of their own with two teams playing three exhibition matches amongst themselves. The PSL 2023 Women's Exhibition matches begin On March 8. 10 Overseas cricketers will participate alongside the local cricketers. Ahead of that, the Pakistan Cricket Board announces the full squad of the team Super Women which is to be led by Nida Dar.

Super Women Squad Announced for PSL 2023 Women's League Exhibition Matches

Behold the power-packed Super Women squad 💪 Pick your playing XI from this lineup 👇#LevelPlayingField pic.twitter.com/TkfsIVQiKV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 4, 2023

