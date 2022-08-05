Former India cricketer Suresh Raina received an honorary doctorate from Vels University in Chennai. The southpaw was given the honour at a convocation ceremony in the university on Friday, August 5. Taking to Twitter, he shared pictures of the ceremony.

Suresh Raina's Post:

I am humbled to receive this honour from the outstanding institution VELS Institute of Science & technology & Advanced Studies @VelsVistas @IshariKGanesh Sir. I am moved by all the love & thank you from the bottom of my heart. Chennai is home & it has a special place for me ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/bZenkMwid8 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 5, 2022

See Pic:

Chinna Thala @ImRaina received a honourable doctorate from Vels University at Chennai 💛#WhistlePodu #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/gll98MK5UL — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) August 5, 2022

