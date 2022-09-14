One of the country's most dynamic batters, Suryakumar Yadav turned 32 on Wednesday, September 14. And on this special day, BCCI, Robin Uthappa and others took to social media to share their wishes for the middle-order batter on this special day. Take a look at some of the wishes.

Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav!

A Specially Designed Poster for SKY:

'Keep Shining Champ'

Happy birthday @surya_14kumar 🤗 Wishing you much more success on your special day! Keep shining champ ✨ pic.twitter.com/oR7mvy5eQr — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

India's Leading Run-Scorer in T2oIs in 2022:

🎂🎉 BEST WISHES! Here's wishing our very own Mr.360, a very happy birthday. 💪 The dynamic batter is the leading run-scorer for us in T20Is this year! 📸 Getty • #SuryakumarYadav #HappyBirthday #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/TBf4Tyv20p — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 14, 2022

