Suryakumar Yadav showed another glimpse of his sensational form in T20Is as he smashed his third hundred of the format during the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2023 on Saturday, January 8. En route to the three-figure mark, the stellar batsman fell down while playing a ramp shot and despite that, managed to clear the fence for a six. This happened in the 13th over of the innings bowled by Dilshan Madushanka when the left-arm pacer came up with a wide yorker. But given Suryakumar's unorthodox technique, the right-hander walked to his right and played a ramp shot while clearing the ball over the fence. The top-ranked T20I batter ended with 112* off just 51 deliveries as India posted a mammoth 228/5. SKY 360! Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Chamika Karunaratne for a Huge Six During IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Falls While Hitting Six:

3rd T20I hundred for Suryakumar Yadav from just 43 innings💥 What an inning by #SuryakumarYadav 100 in just 45 balls. pic.twitter.com/92LMpshGLv — Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) January 7, 2023

