Suryakumar Yadav lead India in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa following Hardik Pandya's injury in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Now Suryakumar himself gets ruled out of the India vs Afghanistan series as he is diagnosed with a Sports Hernia and is likely to be sidelined for eight to nine weeks and might miss the first few games of IPL 2024 as well. According to reports, he is expected to travel to Germany to undergo surgery. 'Only One Direction to Go' Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse Of Intense Gym Session On Instagram, Video Of Star Indian All-Rounder's Rehab Goes Viral!

Suryakumar Yadav Set to Undergo Surgery Due to Sports Hernia

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Suryakumar Yadav set to undergo Hernia Surgery, recovery process is 8 to 9 weeks, likely to be fit for IPL. pic.twitter.com/kblLXEynsF — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) January 8, 2024

