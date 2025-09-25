The 'handshake' controversy took centre stage after Team India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with Pakistan national cricket team players after the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Group A match. However, Yadav shook hands with former Pakistan spin bowler and current Bangladesh bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed after the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, which caught the attention of fans on social media. Netizens took to X and reacted to Yadav's handshake with Ahmed, with users giving out explanations and a verdict about the whole incident. Check out some of the fan reactions below. BCCI Files Official Complaint Against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan For Provocative Gestures During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match To ICC: Report

Suryakumar Yadav Shakes Hands With Former Pakistan Cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed

Good to see India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav shaking hands with former Pakistani spin king Musthaq Ahmed after last night’s game against Bangladesh. #INDVBAN pic.twitter.com/ARb8IstMrS — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 25, 2025

Fan Justifies Handshake

Yes because he is in bangladesh jersey — UDHAM SINGH (@singh_uk) September 25, 2025

Spirit of Cricket Won

This guy it doesn't matter even if my team loses badly in another Multinational tournament . Shaking hands is more important. No wonder your team is playing an amazing brand of cricket in home & away conditions. Long may it continue https://t.co/ZznTANf42J — Pavan (@ThOjasGambheera) September 25, 2025

Fan Gives Her Decision on Handshake

Thy are players and humans too .. it is all mere pressure of the peoples https://t.co/noUlwws0if — Kainat Afridi (@kainatafridi10) September 25, 2025

Fan Claims Mushtaq Ahmed Is Now A British Citizen

But he is British Citizen , not Pakistani anymore ☺️ — Rahul Robin (@comicrahulrobin) September 25, 2025

Mushtaq Ahmed is Representing Bangladesh and Not Pakistan

He is representing Bangladesh. Basic Math — Asad Rai (@Asad_Raiii) September 25, 2025

Fan's Verdict on Handshake

He is in bangladesh's jersey, so fair to handshake 🤝. — Piyush Tiwari (@PiyushTiwa54139) September 25, 2025

