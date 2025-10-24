Suryakumar Yadav was born on September 14, 1990. He celebrated his 35th birthday during the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai. India were playing the Asia Cup T20I at that time and Suryakumar celebrated birthday by cutting cake alongside his India teammates. He recently opened his YouTube channel and he shared the first video on it on October 24, 2025. In the video, he revealed glimpses of his birthday celebrations during Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar was spotted enjoying with his wife Devisha, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Abhishek Sharma and others. Fans loved to seem their fun moments and made the video viral. Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Devisha Shetty Visit Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Team India T20I Captain Spotted Taking Blessings (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Shares First Video On His YouTube Channel

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Suryakumar Yadav). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)