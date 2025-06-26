India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav took to the social media platform Instagram and announced his successful sports hernia surgery. Yadav, who last played in the T20 Mumbai League 2025, underwent an operation in his lower right abdomen for a sports hernia in Munich, Germany. The Mumbai Indians' player further confirmed that the cricketer is already on his road to recovery, and cannot wait to be back on the field soon. Check out Suryakumar Yadav's post below. IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Crowned MVP; Sai Sudharsan Adjudged Emerging Player of the Season.

Suryakumar Yadav Announces Successful Surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

