Agency News ANI| Jun 04, 2025 06:40 AM IST
    Sports News | IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Crowned MVP; Sai Sudharsan Adjudged Emerging Player of the Season
    Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: IPL)

    Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' (MI) dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav was crowned the Most Valuable Player of the Season, while Gujarat Titans' (GT) consistent top-order star Sai Sudharsan was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Season following the conclusion of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended its 18-year-long IPL trophy drought by trouncing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a pulsating final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, with a six-run triumph.

    Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025: Top Moments from RCB vs PBKS Final.

    Punjab misfired in its attempt to gun down Bengaluru's 191-run target and, in the end, stood one hit away from turning its sorrow into euphoria. Krunal Pandya bamboozled Punjab batters with his spin, while Josh Hazlewood added the finishing touches with his searing pace to cap off an impressive outing with the ball.

    After the final, India's T20I captain, Suryakumar, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Season after he enjoyed a stellar season with the bat. He ended the tournament with 717 runs in 16 fixtures with five fifties at an average of 65.18. In his splendid season, the 34-year-old star became the first non-opener to have a 700-run Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

    Also Read | IPL 2025 Awards Full List: MVP of the Season, Emerging Player, Orange Cap, Purple Cap and Other Winners.

    Meanwhile, Sudharsan brushed off competition from Priyansh Arya, Noor Ahmad, and other youngsters and walked away with the prized accolade. The 23-year-old southpaw, who enjoyed a rich vein of form, blazed his way to the Orange Cap.

    In his stellar season, Sudharsan pulled the curtains down on his season as the top run-getter of the 18th season of the cash-rich league. He carved out 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21, with a strike rate of 156.17, a century and six fifties.

    His best score was 108*. His side's journey came to an end with a loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator. His compatriot Prasidh Krishna spearheaded the pace attack and clinched the Purple Cap with 25 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 19.52, best figures of 4/41. (ANI)

