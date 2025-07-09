Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, joined the list of celebrities to attend Wimbledon 2025. The India National Cricket Team T20I captain was spotted in formals as he and his wife posed for pictures at SW19. Wimbledon took to social media to share pictures of the couple and wrote, "Bringing the flair to SW19. Delighted to have you at Wimbledon, Suryakumar Yadav!" Suryakumar Yadav recently underwent a sports hernia on his lower right abdomen and had shared the update with fans on social media, stating that he is on his way to recovery. Why Spectators Wear Formals While Attending Wimbledon? Here's Why Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Roger Federer and Others Were Spotted in Suits at All-England Tennis Club.

Suryakumar Yadav Attends Wimbledon 2025 With Wife Devisha Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

