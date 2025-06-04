Suryakumar Yadav was named the Most Valuable Player Award of IPL 2025 after he finished with 717 runs. The right-hander was among the most consistent run-scorers and also attained the record of becoming the first Mumbai Indians (MI) player to score 700 runs in an IPL season, going past Sachin Tendulkar, who had earlier held the record for the most runs for MI in an IPL season. Suryakumar Yadav also finished in second spot in the list of most runs in IPL 2025, finishing behind Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, who eventually won the Orange Cap with 759 runs to his name. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

Suryakumar Yadav Wins MVP Award in IPL 2025

