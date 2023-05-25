Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been brutally trolled in the social media after Lucknow Super Giants lost the Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians at Chennai. Fans used his infamous 'Sweet Mangoes' Instagram story to troll him back. Amidst this, three MI cricketers, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod and Kumar Kartikeya join the trend as well as they post an Instagram story where the players were spotted sitting together at a table with a mango in it with the caption 'Sweet Season of Mangoes'. Sandeep Warrier later removed the post.

Mumbai Indians Players Indirectly Troll Naveen-ul-Haq

