BCCI Wishes T Natarajan on His Birthday

Keeps things simple with the ball 👍 Fires yorkers at will 🔥 Here's wishing #TeamIndia speedster @Natarajan_91 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/3ntDyo2gDq — BCCI (@BCCI) April 4, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad Wishes Natarajan As He Turns 30

Birthday wishes go out to the man whose story has taken everyone by storm 🧡 Happy birthday, @Natarajan_91 🎂#HBDNattu #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/wiYVPHoljq — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)