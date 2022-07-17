Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from T20I Cricket. The Bangladesh cricketer recently led his team to a 3-0 ODI series win over West Indies, where he was adjudged as player of the series. He was also the leading run-scorer at the 2016 T20I World Cup. He made his debut in the format for the national side in September 2007.

