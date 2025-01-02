Taskin Ahmed created history in franchise cricket when the Bangladesh bowler became the first player to pick a seven-wicket haul in a T20 League. Ahmed playing for Durbar Rajshahi claimed 7 for 15 against Dhaka Capitals in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024-25 to register the third-best T20 bowling figures and also the best in the tournament history. Time Out Drama in BPL 2024-25! Mehidy Hasan Miraz Recalls Tom O'Connell After Australian Cricketer Adjudged Dismissed Following Late Arrival On Crease During Khulna Tigers vs Chittagong Kings Match.

Taskin Ahmed Claims Seven-For

Taskin Ahmed becomes the FIRST ever player to take a 7-wicket haul in franchise leagues with T20 status. pic.twitter.com/5pwcB5HJXM — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 2, 2025

