Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a story on Instagram after India National Cricket Team's 3-0 whitewash over England. India secured a dominant 142-run victory over England in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday and with it completed the whitewash. Gambhir shared the picture of the team celebrating alongside the trophy with the caption of 'fearless' alongside. Fans loved it and the story went viral on social media. India Beat England by 142 Runs in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025; Shubman Gill, Bowlers Shine as Men in Blue Whitewash Three Lions 3-0.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Lauds Men in Blue Cricketers

Gautam Gambhir Instagram Story (gautamgambhir55/Instagram)

