The brand new jersey of Indian Cricket team is here finally. The official kit sponsor of BCCI today unveiled the new jersey of team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Mumbai through a grand launch ceremony. They carried out #HarFanKiJersey campaign to launch this special jersey for the showcase event which is going to held in Australia next month. The Men in Blue will sport this kit for the first time in the global event against Pakistan.

Check India's New Jersey:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MPL Sports (@mplsports)

