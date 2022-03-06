The Indian women's team players were seen huddling around Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof's daughter Fatima and playing with her after the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match on Sunday, March 6. In a heartwarming gesture, several of India's stars including Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana amongst others were seen having fun with the infant.

