The Indian team players began their training ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. India would be looking to start this series on a positive note after Bangladesh won the ODIs 2-1 despite the visitors registering a massive 227-run win in the third game. The 1st Test would be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, the same venue where the 3rd ODI between these two sides were played. Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of 1st Test, Abhimanyu Easwaran Named As Replacement; KL Rahul Named Captain

India Players Start Training Ahead of Test Series:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)