India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final as New Zealand registered a nail-biting win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Christchurch. Had New Zealand lost, it would have made India to wait longer for WTC qualification. With New Zealand winning the Test, India made it to the WTC 2023 final and will now face Australia in the summit clash. Meanwhile, Indian fans rejoiced New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka. Here's how the fans reacted. India's WTC Final Qualification Moment Video: Watch Kane Williamson Take A Tight Single Off Last Ball Which Helped New Zealand Win 1st Test Against Sri Lanka.

Thank You New Zealand

Thank you New Zealand! You've helped India qualify for the WTC final #NZvSL — North Stand Gang (@NorthStandGang) March 13, 2023

Kane Williamson Does It

Kane Williamson does it for New Zealand and India on the final ball of the Test. His 27th Test century guides India into the final of the World Test Championship against Australia. — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) March 13, 2023

New Zealand in a Different Role

2021: New Zealand ends India's WTC run with a win 2023: New Zealand helps India's WTC run with a win — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 13, 2023

New Zealand's Help

India qualify for the World Test Championship Final! It will be #Australia v/s #India there as well! Needed a little help from New Zealand, but a consistent performance by #TeamIndia to make it to back to back WTC Finals.#wtcfinal #Cricket — ramanbhanot (@ramanbhanot) March 13, 2023

