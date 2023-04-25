BCCI has finally announced the squad of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming World Test Championship Final against Australia. Following his brilliant performance in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Ajinkya Rahane has been included in the squad. Here is how Twitterati reacted to the inclusion of Rahane in the Indian squad for the WTC final. India Squad for WTC 2023 Final vs Australia Announced, Ajinkya Rahane Included.

Welcome Back Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane included in the Indian team for the WTC final. Welcome back, Rahane. pic.twitter.com/QarI9TCXoo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2023

The Comeback Man

Ajinkya Rahane makes his return to the India team after 17 long months. The comeback man - Rahane! pic.twitter.com/uw9lJMj5E4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2023

So Happy To See Rahane Included

So happy to see Ajinkya Rahane included in India's squad for the WTC final in 2023. Welcome back, Ajinkya Rahane! pic.twitter.com/7EaIGjdr3A — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 25, 2023

Rahane's Selection Is Not a Bad Call

Ajinkya Rahane selection for WTC final is not a bad call tbh. With Shreyas Iyer's injury he was the obvious choice. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 25, 2023

Credit Goes To MS Dhoni

After 17 months he returns in 🇮🇳 squad credit goes to @msdhoni #Rahane Never looses hope 🙏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WkSIWH7zbt — Raj Mrityunjay (@Rajromantic1) April 25, 2023

