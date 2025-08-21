In a shocking move, ace India batter Ajinkya Rahane has decided to quit the captaincy of the Mumbai cricket team ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season. Rahane via his Instagram account shared a post, announcing his decision to leave the captaincy role and have Mumbai groom a new leader for the future, while maintaining to give his best as a player in winning more titles for the team. Under Rahane's captaincy, Mumbai won their 42nd Ranji Trophy title, winning the 2023-24 edition, while also helping the team become Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy champions in the same season. BCCI Introduces ‘Injury Replacement Rule’ in Multi-Day Cricket for Upcoming Domestic Season After Rishabh Pant’s Injury Toe Injury During IND vs ENG Test 2025: Report.

Ajinkya Rahane has quite Mumbai captaincy (Photo Credit Insta@ajinkyarahane)

