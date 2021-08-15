Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket a year ago, on this day. The International Cricket Council shared a video on Twitter on experts talking about the left-hander.

Watch the video here:

Attacking batsman ✅ Handy bowler ✅ Exceptional fielder ✅#OnThisDay last year, @ImRaina announced his retirement from international cricket. 📽️ Here's what the cricketing greats had to say about one of India's biggest match-winners.pic.twitter.com/mddTDbKDra — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)