Virender Sehwag Creates History
29th March- a special date for me. Had the privilege and honour of becoming the first Indian to score a triple hundred in Test cricket. Icing in the cake was to score against Pakistan in Multan.
Coincidentally 4 years later on the same date got out on 319 against South Africa. pic.twitter.com/ZKBHa5rCOA
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 29, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)