Virender Sehwag Creates History

29th March- a special date for me. Had the privilege and honour of becoming the first Indian to score a triple hundred in Test cricket. Icing in the cake was to score against Pakistan in Multan.

Coincidentally 4 years later on the same date got out on 319 against South Africa. pic.twitter.com/ZKBHa5rCOA

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 29, 2021