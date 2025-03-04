The pain of November 19 still lingers in the hearts of the India national cricket team as they called for the Men in Blue to gain revenge against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final on March 4. This IND vs AUS match is the first time these two teams will face each other in an ICC ODI match since the 2023 ODI World Cup final where India had suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia, courtesy of Travis Head. The IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final gives the Men in Blue a perfect opportunity to outclass Australia and qualify for the final, but it will be far from an easy task. Scroll below to check out some memes. India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: How To Watch IND vs AUS CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.
'Time to Avenge 19th November'
India ready to take on australia today.
Time to avenge 19th nov, 2023. Today is the day for india to roar.
#INDvsAUS#RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Nids6lFopi
— Tyrion (@lannister_29) March 4, 2025
'Time for Revenge'
Match Day 🤙 Time for revenge ❤️🔥💪#INDvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy #TeamIndia #ChampionsTrophy2025 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8GFWn2TrUo
— Sunny 🦅 (@ViratSunny18_) March 4, 2025
Indian Fans to Rohit Sharma Today
Please Rohit bhai 😭 🙏 #RohitSharma #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3GoEEUzExq
— Megha Arora (@SassyyQueenn) March 3, 2025
'Aaj November 19 Ko Bhulna Hai'
Aj 19 November ko bhulna h#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/K47ihHqjGM
— MEMES KING 👑 (@Memessking) March 4, 2025
'Revenge Day'
Revenge day! 😡#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/HkJTJtPVj4
— A. (@A__Rated) March 4, 2025
Hilarious
19 November ka badla baki hai.#INDvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/rSZrxbG9uf
— CricoIN (@banti__1t) March 3, 2025
'Time to Take Revenge Against Australia'
It's time to take revenge against Australia #INDvsAUS #iccchampionstrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/fS4Jp4FENM
— Shiva Karthik (@sivakarthik_17) March 4, 2025
'Aaj Badla Liya Jayega'
Aaj badla liya jaaega #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/gwPo5a0e4U
— ❥🅰 (@_anku__04) March 4, 2025
'Badla' Loading
Badla loading💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/gkebcetMkz
— Abhishek (@be_mewadi) March 4, 2025
'Indian Players Getting Ready for Revenge'
Indian players are getting ready to take revenge against Australia. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AeAOddRUCd
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 4, 2025
Indian Cricket Team Fans Today
Literally the situation of every ICT fans today 🥹🙏#INDvsAUS | #ChampionsTrophy | #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/DjfTt9EP8W
— Yash Tiwari (@DrYashTiwari) March 4, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)