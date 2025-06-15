Nellai Royal Kings are set to clash with Salem Spartans in the TNPL 2025 (Tamil Nadu Premier League) on Sunday, June 15. The Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans match is set to be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem and it starts at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of TNPL 2025 and fans can watch the Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Spart Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. In case of fans looking for an online viewing option, they can tune in to the FanCode app or website, where they can watch TNPL 2025 live streaming, but after purchasing a match or a tour pass. Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Venkatesh Iyer Hails Akshat Raghuwanshi’s Match-Winning Knock in Indore Pink Panthers’ Six-Run Victory Over Jabalpur Royal Lions, Says ‘I Haven’t Seen More Talented Player at 21′.

