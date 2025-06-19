Salem Spartans will lock horns against Chepauk Super Gillies in the 17th match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 season. The Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies match is set to be played at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem on June 19. The much-awaited clash will begin at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official telecast partner of TNPL 2025, and fans can watch Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies live telecast on Star Sports 1 Tamil. Fans looking for online viewing options can also watch TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Comedy of Errors! Dindigul Dragons Players Commit Three Overthrows In One Ball to Concede Four Runs During TNPL 2025 Clash Against Siechem Madurai Panthers (Watch Video).

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2025 Match

Chepauk Super Gillies are ready to show who's boss today💪 Chepauk Super Gillies vs SKM Salem Spartans 📅 Today @ 7:15 PM 📍 Salem@Melbat_official #supergillies #csg #TNPL2025 pic.twitter.com/Dntt7C6Mv5 — ChepaukSuperGillies (@supergillies) June 19, 2025

