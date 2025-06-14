A bizarre incident was spotted during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 match between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers. A batter from Panthers tried to slash the ball on the offside. Hit it straight to the hands of the cover fielder Ravichandran Ashwin, who tried a direct hit and missed. The back up fielder received the overthrow, aimed at the stumps towards the wicketkeeper batter and missed again. Now the backup fielder again took aim the bowler's end and missed it again. Finally the last back up fielder didn't threw and ran up to the stumps. The batters meanwhile ran four. It was a hilarious moment and the comedy of errors went viral. Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner Kavya Maran to Reportedly Marry Popular Musician Anirudh Ravichander.

Dindigul Dragons Players Commit Three Overthrows In One Ball

