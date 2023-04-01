After a brilliant start on the opening day, two matches are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1. In the 1st match of the day, Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The game will has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After that, Lucknow Super Giants will face Delhi Capitals. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and they will provide live telecast of these matches. Meanwhile, Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. Fans can watch the free live streaming of both these matches on the JioCinema app and website. MS Dhoni 200th Six For CSK: Watch Chennai Super Kings Captain Hit Milestone Maximum in IPL 2023 Against Gujarat Titans.

Today's Matches in IPL 2023

